Topeka Hy-vee shows off racecar from Indianapolis 500 track

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Hy-vee at 29th and Wanamaker is racing to the finish line by showing off a race car from the Indianapolis 500 track.

Hy-vee stores across eight different states are taking turns displaying the car to their shoppers. The car is on display in the Capital City to kick off the month of August. This is the grocery store’s second year supporting the race and sponsoring Car No.45.

The store has been decked out in race car decorations all summer and the month of August is no exception. Different stations are set up around the store. This includes a coloring station for children, raffle prizes, T-shirts for sale and more.

“It’s a promotion that we’ve been running since the Indy 500 started,” Decon Hieronymus, the Topeka Hy-vee store manager said. “It’s been going on for about three months so I think August is the last month we are running it through. It’s going through the whole Indy car series this year.”

The car is on display August 1 and the store will be decorated through the end of the month.