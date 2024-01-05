TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced it is entering a walk-in-only accident reporting phase.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced it is also entering ‘Phase III Accident Reporting’. The Sheriff’s Office will only respond to accidents if they fit certain criteria.

According to the press release, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) will only be responding to accident reports if they fall under the following:

Injury accidents with possible injury or death.

Possible driver impairment from drugs or alcohol.

Hit and runs.

Incidents that have caused a disturbance between involved parties.

Situations involving hazardous materials.

If an accident causes traffic disruptions.

If a crash causes a vehicle to need towing.

Drivers involved in other accidents are asked to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and reach out to the TPD at (785) 368-9551 or go to the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S Kansas, Suite 100, Topeka. To report an accident to the Sheriff’s Office, call (785) 251-2200.

