TPD in 'walk-in' crash reporting, won't respond to most minor crashes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - As of Friday evening, Topeka Police are in "walk-in" phase for accident reporting.
That means officers will not respond to any crashes where there are no injuries and the vehicles can be driven away.
People are encouraged to exchange insurance information and report the crash to TPD when the weather improves.
From Topeka Police:
During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:
- Injury, possible injury or death to any person
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Hit-and-run incidents
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9200 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.
Check Kansas road conditions: kandrive.org
Topeka Snow Removal Status and Map
