Topeka Independent Business Leaders take tour of Topeka Vendors market

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Independent Leaders Association members were given a luncheon and tour of the new Topeka Vendors Market, 528 SE Adams St.

“The Topeka Independent Business Association is a small group of Topeka small business owners. We meet monthly to learn from each other about the business environment in Topeka.” Abbey Brown, TIBA Member.

“In the Vendors Market we have over 100 vendors. They stock their own booth spaces and we handle all the sales for the vendors. We do have a few spaces available.” Todd Konkel, Topeka Vendors Market owner.

The Topeka Independent Business Association works to promote the growth of small and independently-owned businesses in the Topeka area. The Association works to improve the business climate and foster business opportunities for independent businesses.

They also provide services, and education to aid in the operation and profitability of its members and encourage and support a high standard of ethics in business.

