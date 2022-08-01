TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is launching an initiative to provide a backup mowing program for those living in Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) areas. The goal of the program is to make sure lawns can be mowed for a fixed and affordable cost, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka.

“The goal of having all yards mowed and trimmed without City involvement has been years in the making. We are thrilled to have the program up and running for our neighbors,” said Councilwoman Karen Hiller. “The City is supporting Omni Circle Group and the Gil Carter Initiative by providing loaned mowing equipment, which demonstrates our commitment to them, and the community-at-large to see this program through. The long-term goal is for the program to become self-sustaining, and independent from the City.”

In the program’s first year, three non-City of Topeka groups will be providing services for the program. Some are paid and some are on a volunteer basis to help residents with keeping their yards mowed, according to Spiker.

The city has created a tip sheet with information on how to find someone to mow, how to check references,

as well as educational materials on mowing, trimming, and cutting back vegetation.

Tsquared Lawn Care is offering a low fixed rate of $30 per mow for residents living within NIA areas

Gil Carter Initiative is offering a standard fixed-rate range of $40-70 per mow for residents living within

the Highland Acres NIA area. Gil Carter Initiative may offer lower costs depending on the criteria they set.

the Highland Acres NIA area. Gil Carter Initiative may offer lower costs depending on the criteria they set. Omni Circle Group is volunteering to mow lawns for residents living within the Central Park NIA area, in order to help the area achieve a goal of 100% of lawns mowed.

To learn if you live in a NIA area, please visit the database on the City website and search your address.

In a press release, the city said those who are unable to pay for mowing services or those outside of NIA areas can request their lawn be mowed, however, the city can not guarantee volunteers will be available.

“I just want to say to all of our community members – the time is finally here! It’s about leaning into our

neighbors, churches, and family members to help get mowing done,” said Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala. “We heard in various community meetings how folks wanted to get back to the time when we helped one another. We can do this. Extend a hand.”

To find out more about the program, request a provider or volunteer to mow your lawn, or speak with someone about volunteering, call 785-368-9530.