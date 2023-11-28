TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Interim City Manager, Richard Nienstedt, will be extending his time in the Capital City following a recent announcement.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that City Council is expected to sign off on a contract which would extend Nienstedt’s time as the interim city manager. This will give the city additional time to find someone to fill the position in the long-term.

“The Governing Body is ready to move towards finding a long-term City Manager,” Mayor Mike Padilla said. “Richard is doing a wonderful job serving as Interim City Manager, and we’re thrilled that he will stay on while we search for our long-term City Manager. The Governing Body believes it’s in the best interest of our citizens to get this process underway as soon as possible and move towards the permanency and stability our residents and employees deserve from the City Manager’s Office.”

Nienstedt’s tenure with the city started in June where he was named as interim city manager following the sudden absence of former City Manager Stephen Wade. He was fired following a unanimous vote from the City Council in July. The city indicated Wade’s firing came after an “inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.”

“Serving Topeka has been an honor and I’m pleased to be able to extend my time as Interim City

Manager,” Nienstedt said. “I look forward to continuing to support the great work of our employees and work with our governing body on important policy decisions to positively impact our residents.”

Nienstedt’s contract with the city is expected to be extended by at least six months or until a new city manager is found. Spiker said the city is making use of Strategic Government Resources in their search for this individual.

