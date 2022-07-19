TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Interim City Manager Bill Cochran joined 27 News Monday morning to talk about several things, including this past weekend of big events and an update on the Connect 55 retirement complex being built near Hummer Sports Park.

Before Cochran touched on those topics, we asked what the city is doing in response after the police shooting of a local veteran has family and friends looking for answers and accountability.

“I think one of the things we need to keep in mind across the nation, mental health services have been lacking. And when you start talking about veterans, it seems to be an even bigger void there,” he said. “One of the things that I have done is I have sent letters to all of our U.S. representatives, U.S. senators, calling for more accessibility for veterans for local-based community services.”

He said we need to enhance that at the VA and local level. Since 2013, all Topeka Police Department officers who’ve gone through the Academy have received a CIT (or crisis intervention team) certification. Nearly all TPD officers are CIT certified.”

