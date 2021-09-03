UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by car identified by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Motorists were asked to avoid the intersection near 35th and Adams in the Hi-Crest Topeka neighborhood following an incident between a car and a pedestrian.

All four lanes, northbound and southbound, were blocked after a car hit a pedestrian Friday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Topeka police said an investigation revealed that a pedestrian was standing in the southbound lanes of southeast Adams when a vehicle struck him.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Officers found the man, Robert Stan William, 41, suffering from serious injuries.

Williams was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating whether another vehicle struck Williams after the initial accident.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story