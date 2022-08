Road work at SE 13th Street and Kansas Avenue may impact your commute.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers in central Topeka may need to find a detour while crews work to repair a gas line.

Starting Monday, the City of Topeka says construction work will fully close 13th Street at the intersection of 13th Street and Kansas Avenue. Kansas Avenue will remain fully open. 13th Street west of Kansas Avenue will also remain open. The closure is expected to be in place for about a week.

To stay on top of other road construction projects in Kansas, check out www.kandrive.org.