Topeka investigators look into intentionally set fire in Oakland

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is looking into an overnight fire set in the Oakland neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a call about a house fire at 808 NE Michigan Avenue around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

They found heavy flames coming from the front of the home.

They said everyone inside was able to escape without getting hurt before fire crews got there.

Investigators said it looks like the fire was set intentionally. They estimate fire caused more than $30,000 in damage.



Anyone with information about the fire and how it was started is asked to give the Crime Stoppers a call at (785) 234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).