TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Irish pub in Topeka is getting national attention after Tuesday night’s episode of “Ted Lasso.”

In this week’s episode, Ted Lasso, played by Kansas native Jason Sudeikis, along with his assistant coach and mother are seen at the pub they frequent in the show. Lasso’s mother said, “Reminds me of this Irish bar I went to in Topeka.” She later comments to the pub owner, “Mae, your pub is wonderful. It’s nothing like that Irish place in Topeka.”

While we don’t know for certain that Sudeikis, who is also a writer on the show, was taking a direct shot at the Celtic Fox, regardless of the seemingly bad press, the Celtic Fox General Manager loves the publicity nonetheless.

“The fact that he used that material and brought it into a show that’s got so much recognition, I think it’s a great thing.” Celtic Fox General Manager, Katie Turner said. “Any attention is good attention. Something that gets people talking about you, buzzing about you, and humor is even better because, you know, we all like a good laugh and we all have to be able to laugh at ourselves.”

Turner adds that Sudeikis is welcomed any time for a pint and fish and chips. The last episode of “Ted Lasso” airs next week on Apple TV+.