Topeka IrishFest to hold smaller celebration this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s time to put on your favorite green outfit, because the Topeka IrishFest is returning just before St. Patrick’s Day.

Typically during the festival, set for Saturday, there would be large crowds of people celebrating. However, the committee made changes to make the celebration smaller as they said that cannot happen in 2021 with the pandemic.

“We miss being together, we miss doing things together,” said Jodi Spindler with the IrishFest committee. “So, we kind of figured that the community would probably, maybe have the same reaction. It’s time for us to, hopefully, get together a little bit.”

The celebration will go on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mater Dei Church’s new Parish Hall. There will not be any live music or dancing and the menu will be smaller.

To reduce crowding, the committee is asking people who are dining in to make reservations, and those picking up to order ahead. However, not everything is changing. There will still be Irish music, Irish food and a beer garden provided by the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant.

Most importantly, people will be celebrating together, even if it’s socially distanced and behind masks. Topeka’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade was postponed to Sept. 18, so the IrishFest committee decided to postpone their larger event to then as well.