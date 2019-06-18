Topeka job fair to bring dozens of potential employers to TCALC

Step Up Job Fairs is holding a job fair at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) Tuesday.
Prospective employees will be able to speak with employers and apply for jobs after a free lunch and motivational presentation.
The events will go from 10:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and are free to the public.
Attendees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume to hand out to potential employers.
Some employers attending the job fair are listed below, but more could be present:
- ARMY
- Berlin-Wheeler
- Corizon
- DeVry University
- Douglas County Sheriff
- Fox Home Innovations
- G4S Secure Solutions
- Golden Eagle Casino
- Kansas Army National Guard
- Kansas Bureau of Investigation
- Kansas Department of Administration
- Kansas Department of Children & Families
- Kansas Department of Corrections
- Kansas Department of Revenue
- Kansas Department of Transportation
- Kansas Secretary of State
- Marines
- Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections
- Topeka Correctional Facility
- Topeka Public Schools
- US Foods
- Vision Bank
- Westaff
To read more information about the event, visit the Step up Job Fairs website here.