Topeka job fair to bring dozens of potential employers to TCALC

Step Up Job Fairs is holding a job fair at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) Tuesday.

Prospective employees will be able to speak with employers and apply for jobs after a free lunch and motivational presentation.

The events will go from 10:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and are free to the public.

Attendees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume to hand out to potential employers.

Some employers attending the job fair are listed below, but more could be present:

ARMY

Berlin-Wheeler

Corizon

DeVry University

Douglas County Sheriff

Fox Home Innovations

G4S Secure Solutions

Golden Eagle Casino

Kansas Army National Guard

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Kansas Department of Administration

Kansas Department of Children & Families

Kansas Department of Corrections

Kansas Department of Revenue

Kansas Department of Transportation

Kansas Secretary of State

Marines

Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections

Topeka Correctional Facility

Topeka Public Schools

US Foods

Vision Bank

Westaff

To read more information about the event, visit the Step up Job Fairs website here.