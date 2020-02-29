Topeka Jr. Pilot crushed after email says team will dissolve

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots announced on Friday the team will be moving to Kansas City. Members of the Junior Pilots received an email from their coach that it would be hard to fund the rink at the Stormont Vail Events Center without the Pilots, and the team would dissolve after the season.

Devan Headworth is a hockey super-fan and a forward on the Junior Pilots. He has posters signed by all the players and even a broken stick from one of the games. He and his family say they are crushed by the news the pilots are leaving.

“We’re really upset because now our team will have to go our separate ways,” said Headworth.

The Topeka Youth Hockey Association president says they are hoping the Shawnee County Commission will put a large enough ice rink at the proposed family center at 21st and Urish.