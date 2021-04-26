Topeka JUMP hosting annual ‘Nehemiah Action Assembly’ as drive-in event Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka JUMP is holding its annual “Nehemiah Action Assembly” as a drive-in event Monday night. The group will be hosting the event at the Topeka First United Methodist Church starting at 7:00 p.m. Monday.

People will park in the parking lot off of Topeka Boulevard and there will be signs posted telling people to tune in to a specific radio station to listen.

Executive Committee Member Anna Ramirez said they decided to switch the format up this year to give more people the opportunity to take part in the event.

“We realize that not everybody has a stable connection on the internet or even has internet at all,” Ramirez said. “People can come down here and listen on the radio and there will be some live interactions. They’ll get to hear the meeting, participate and have the comradery of being together albeit in their cars.”

Ramirez said they will be pressing community leaders to take the group’s proposals seriously during the meeting. They will be discussing an affordable housing proposal, as well as mental health and addiction. Both Mayor of Topeka and the Topeka City Manager are expected to speak.

Ramirez said people will still have the option to take part in the event virtually. Click here to register.