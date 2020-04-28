Topeka JUMP pushes for affordable housing

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Topeka Justice, Unity, and Ministry Project held its 2020 Nehemiah Action virtually on Monday evening. Affordable housing was a key topic on the agenda. With the economic impact coronavirus is having on working families more demand is expected for affordable housing. The 2019 Topeka housing study found that renters need to earn at least $16 an hour to afford a decent two-bedroom apartment.

“The study also recommends the housing trust fund as one strategy to address the gap,” said Topeka JUMP co-chair Stephen Schiffelbein. “We want the Topeka City Council to invest two million dollars a year from the city budget into the housing trust fund.”

Schiffelbein says the committee plans to follow up with the Topeka City Council until it wins the investment.

WATCH THE ENTIRE TOPEKA JUMP NEHEMIAH ACTION 2020: