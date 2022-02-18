TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to a 2019 homicide case according to the Shawnee County District Attorney on Friday.

Kristoffer Lee Klesath was convicted for the killing of Darton Fields which occurred on May 25, 2019 in Topeka. On Friday, at the conclusion of a 14-day trial, a Shawnee County jury found Klesath guilty as charged. The charges included:

Murder in the first degree committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Intentional second degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Police were dispatched to 1235 SW Huntoon in reference to a shooting that had just been reported on May 25, 2019. Police arriving on the scene found Fields lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his wounds.

The follow-up investigation showed that Fields was standing next to the building at that location when the suspect, later identified as Klesath, approached Fields with a handgun in his hand. Klesath then shot Fields multiple times at close range as Fields was attempting to draw his own firearm. Klesath then stole Fields’ weapon and fled the scene.

Klesath was later identified from video surveillance that captured the shooting and was taken into custody on May 28, 2019. Klesath gave multiple versions of events to police, none of which matched the surveillance video.