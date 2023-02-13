TOPEKA (KSNT) A local university is preparing K-12 students for future musical performances.

Washburn University’s Department of Music held piano day on Saturday, Feb. 11. The non-competitive event gave students the chance to perform for judges who then gave feedback.

A spokeswoman for the department told 27 News that this is a great opportunity for young musicians to get a feel for performing.

“It’s a way to motivate students to become better players,” Lucy Tan, Director of Keyboard Studies at Washburn, said. “It motivates them to increase artistic skills over time, and most importantly to keep learning the piano.”

This was the second annual Piano Day. The university hopes to recruit future college musicians from this event.