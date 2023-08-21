TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City and the Sunflower State are taking extra steps to ensure its workers out in the elements are staying safe.

From the emergency responders of Topeka to road crews across the state, this record-breaking heat will take a toll on anyone who is out in it for too long. The City of Topeka’s spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told 27 News that employees in the city’s fire, police, public works and utilities department work year-round, even in extreme weather. Even with this year-round work, crews working outside are still being taken care of to make sure everyone stays safe. Departments are not only providing cooling agents, they are making sure no one person is overworked.

“When responding to fires in extreme weather conditions, TFD rotates crews through quicker, and performs mandatory medical checks at the scene for personnel,” Spiker said. “The Police Department has cold bottled water and Gatorade available to all employees, and earlier today, the Topeka Police Credit Union gave out free ice cream sandwiches to officers to help them stay cool. Supervisors keep a close eye on officers during the weather. Public Works provides coolers with water and ice to employees in addition to electrolytes. The city has various equipment available for employees to use including cooling towels, shade hats and some vehicles have been equipped with additional fans for use at job sites.”

The City of Topeka has been notified of one heat-related pavement issue, but crews are working to repair the minimally impacted area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) told 27 News that crews in the Topeka Metro area are still working normal hours. However, it is also taking extra precautions to make sure its road crews stay safe.

“KDOT provides ice and water for maintenance crews and employees, monitors workers and encourages them to keep an eye on each for signs of heat stress/exhaustion while working, crews are taking extra breaks to cool off and lessen exposure, and some maintenance work is being rescheduled because of high temps,” KDOT spokeswoman Kate Craft said.

Craft told 27 News KDOT crews have some maintenance work planned for this week, but are being delayed to avoid the high temperatures and stress for the workers.