TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has turned its lab testing site into a haunted lab. Things like the black plague and mercury poisoning are a few of the themes in this year’s Halloween experience.

One-night event was held on Friday. It was created for people of all ages to enjoy. One staff member says there is a lot to be inspired by, but for her, one inspiration stands above the rest.

“The reaction from the kids themselves,” KDHE Administrative Assistant, Darcci Motto said. “They’re going to come in and see this chalkboard, and they’re going to see some things like 1+1=2, and they’re going to think they’re a scientist. And that just makes me happy.”

The themes in each room represent everything KDHE tests at its labs. Visitors got to learn about different diseases and testing strategies, while still having fun.

The KDHE staff worked for months to complete the setup. They say they’re excited to bring it back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more stories about local events and news across the state, click here.