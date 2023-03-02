TOPEKA (KSNT)- Adults around the Top City, get ready to kick!

On April 15, Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka is hosting its second Kickball Tournament Fundraiser. The event is organized by Club Blue, a young professionals group that works hand in hand with the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.

People are invited out to the Adams Club to participate in the tournament, all you need to do is get a group of 10-15 people together and sign up here.

Looking forward to the end of the month of March, Jennifer LeClair spoke about the new Estate Planning Workshop they are offering on March 30. This workshop was created in partnership with the Topeka Community Foundation.

Take the opportunity to learn more about how to maximize your donations to charity while also helping you plan for the future.

If you would like to get more information on this workshop, click here and watch the interview above!