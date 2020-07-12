Topeka kids get free zoo admission and books for 150th anniversary celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library and Kaw Valley Bank on Sunday celebrated their 150th anniversary of being in business at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

Kaw Valley paid for the first 150 kids’ admission into the zoo, and there they were greeted with a free book courtesy of the library.

“It’s important that we make an investment in children, and so that’s the reason we wanted them to be able to experience this,” said Diana Friend, communications and marketing director for the library.

It’s been difficult for the two businesses to celebrate their birthdays, said Kaw Valley President Craig Heideman, but that they are happy to finally be able to while also social distancing and staying safe.

Shelby Revelle, development manager for Friends of the Topeka Zoo, said this is a great way to promote education and literacy, two things that are important to the zoo.

“Supporting our community in a way that they can give back and allow these children to get in free today, but then the library can also give back and provide this book, this brand new book, for children to go home with, which for many they might not have many books at home,” Revelle said.

Both Kaw Valley Bank and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library were originally founded in 1870.