Topeka kids learn the importance of MLK day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka were able to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in their own way.

Children wrote dreams for themselves and the world on an “I dream” cloud.

The discovery center said the project was a reminder for the younger generation that everyone’s important, regardless of age or race.

“My dream is that there’s going to be no more wars. My dream is that no one is upset with anyone,” Benny and Noah Packard, children at the Discovery Center, said.

The “I dream” clouds will stay on display at the center as a reminder of Martin Luther King Jr.’s work.