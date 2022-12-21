TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department is fully expecting an increase in accident calls to come in as the weather continues to get worse on Wednesday.

They recommend packing what you need in your car now, as you never know when it could come in handy. They suggest blankets, a cell phone charger, an emergency kit and warm hats and gloves in case you are stuck following an accident.

“If you do find yourself in that situation, you’re prepared,” said Captain Aaron Jones of the Topeka Police Department. “You can’t magically appear that stuff, amazon’s not going to come and deliver it to you while you’re on the scene and you need it, so you have to have it with you before you leave the house.”

Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch will be working through the night, as the winter storm will reach the area around midnight, giving drivers cause for concern, and possibly creating dangerous road conditions.