Topeka & Lawrence teaming up with ‘Stronger Together’ prosperity partnership

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka and the City of Lawrence will team up under a new effort called “Stronger Together” which will explore ways the cities can prosper together, the Greater Topeka Partnership announced Thursday.

“It is an important step for our two cities to develop closer strategic relationships as we pursue prosperity for our region.” The Greater Topeka Partnership

The announcement came at a 1:30 p.m. press event at the GTP’s downtown Topeka offices. The two cities will look into more collaboration and opportunities to benefit the public in both areas.

As the first step in this partnership, GTP said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik and Lawrence Chamber of Commerce CEO Bonnie Lowe will all travel together to Arkansas to learn about how the three cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers work together there.