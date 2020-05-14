Topeka Lazio’s Coffee becomes second shop to close permanently during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A west Topeka coffee shop is permanently closing during the coronavirus pandemic, and the second to announce in one week.

Lazio’s Coffee Bar and Roasterie in west Topeka announced it is permanently closing its doors in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

The coffee shop on Southwest 21st Street said it was not an easy decision, and they are still planning on holding “alumni” events at other locations to keep the community together.

“We will continue with our annual Christmas Dinner, and already have a location offered for our use,” owners Betsy and Blu wrote. “There are also plans for coffee get-togethers at other locally owned shops, providing Lazio’s Alumni an opportunity to reconnect with friends.”

PT’s Coffee at College Hill also announced they are permanently closing Tuesday.