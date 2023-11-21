TOPEKA (KSNT) – City leaders passed multiple agenda items at tonight’s council meeting.

Tuesday, city council members voted to change the city’s Vacant Property Registry program. That change is part of an ongoing effort to address neighborhood blight and crime. The city’s original vacant registry program, which launched in 2021, requires owners to register properties as vacant only if they have filed for foreclosure. Last year, financial institutions requested a change because by law, they cannot enter a property or make repairs until a foreclosure is complete.

The proposed ordinance would require any owner of a vacant property within city limits to register that property within 10 days after the property becomes vacant, or 10 days after they assume ownership, whichever is later. There’s an exception for owners actively making renovations, or if the property is temporarily vacant for a maximum of six months. If the owner lives more than 60 miles outside of town, the owner would need to appoint an agent who lives in the city.

Owners would be required to maintain their properties in accordance with city code, and secure them against intruders or squatters.

“Vacant properties lead to all kinds of problems,” District 8 councilman Spencer Duncan said. “They lead to increase crime; they reduce property valuations in a neighborhood, they create problems for neighborhoods, they look bad in our city. So, our goal is to have any program in place that gets rid of vacant properties and if this is one of those steps, then hopefully it works.”

This was unanimously passed by the council. The ordinance will take effect immediately.

Councilmembers also set the date for a public hearing to discuss this year’s operating budget, and some proposed changes. The proposed amendments would increase the budget by almost $4 million. These increases would further supply funds like facilities, alcohol and drug safety, parking and more. That public hearing will be Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers, located at 214 E. 8th St.