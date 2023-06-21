TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka officials have an update on an innovative mowing program started last year to help beautify the Capital City.

Last year, some Topeka city council members started the Change our Culture for Property Maintenance Initiative and started to look for good Samaritans to mow the lawns of their neighbors who can’t. Eighteen months later, the committee is starting to see results, but they need more help.

A spokeswoman for the mowing initiative said there are currently 18 low-income Topeka residents that need assistance with the upkeep of their yards.

Since April 2023, one person has stepped up to volunteer and five local vendors have offered their services at a reduced cost. A committee member says the goal of the mowing initiative was to get the idea out into the community.

“Our idea was not to start a program but was to mobilize the community so that people were taking care of themselves and each other and we weren’t needed,” Karen Hiller, District 1 Councilwoman said.

If you are in need of assistance or interested in assisting others, visit the City of Topeka’s website.