Topeka leaders cracking down on apartments, others to regain $350,000 in unpaid utility bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city is having trouble getting dozens of apartment complexes and a handful of other residents to pay their utility bills. Instead of punishing tenants, the city is working with the county to charge the fees in the November property tax bills. The city said it’s a more effective way to recover the money.

The city is currently short $350,513.85 in utility payments. The city said there are 269 customers who are between 90 and 600 days late in their payments. Some of the customers live outside the city and only use the city’s sewer services, which can’t be shut off like water can.

People now have until Sept. 30 to pay their bills before this goes into affect.

The delinquent property owners are listed on pages nine through 15 below: