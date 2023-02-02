TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka officials and citizens got a lesson Thursday about the dangers and impacts of fentanyl use.

Prevention and Resiliency Services of Topeka or PARS hosted a “Fighting the Fentanyl” event at the Sunflower Foundation. City officials and residents were invited to hear speakers from the Drug Enforcement Agency talk about the impacts and dangers of fentanyl use.

The program talked about different fentanyl facts from the production of it to the death count it has totaled. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to exposure to snythetic opioids like fentanyl.

Locals and officials were then allowed to ask questions to the agents. Topeka’s Mayor Mike Padilla also joined in on the conversation.

“My experience has always been, in any effort to address a problem in a more impactful way, is to have partners… have those partners talking to each other on a regular basis,” Padilla said.

The DEA has a whole web page dedicated to fighting fentanyl use you can find here.