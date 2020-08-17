Topeka leaders to vote on multiple police reform measures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka city leaders will soon weigh in on multiple measures to reform the local police department, amidst controversial calls across the country for governments to “defund” police.

Topeka city council members are scheduled on Aug. 25 to vote on three issues:

Prohibiting the use of force, specifically chokeholds. This will prohibit officers from using chokeholds when in a situation that requires the use of force. There needs to be five votes from the council to approve this. Approving policies established through the movement, 8 Can’t Wait.

This campaign’s goal is to bring immediate change to law enforcement practices across the country. If this vote goes through, the city would endorse and support all 8 Can’t Wait pillars and practices.

Ideas apart of the 8 Can’t Wait campaign include changing reporting systems for use of force incidents, requiring officers to intervene when they witness misconduct, and more.

The campaign has eight rules they said are created from data that can decrease police violence if departments use them.

3. Establishing a committee to form a Citizen Review Board. The review board would look over the actions of police officers that are similar to the things the city’s new Independent Police Auditor looks over. For example, all police complaints from citizens and when force is used in situations.