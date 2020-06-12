Topeka LGBTQ+ advocate passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka LGTBQ+ community is mourning the loss of one of their strongest fighters, 21-year-old Phoenix Nesmith.

Nesmith passed away early Wednesday morning from unknown causes, family friend Kimberly Daugherty said.

Nesmith, who identifies as non-binary, was highly active in supporting LGBTQ+ rights, frequently visiting the Equality House and the Topeka State Capitol to raise awareness.

Nesmith fought for equality just hours before their passing, sharing Black Lives Matter posts on their Facebook page.

“That was just exactly what I see Phoenix doing,” Daugherty said. “Up until the last possible moment when they were really potentially facing life and death they were still getting the message out there.”

Funeral arrangements have not been set yet.

The Nesmith family is taking donations on GoFundMe to support the funeral costs.