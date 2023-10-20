TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local library is selling books, music and more this weekend.

The Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is hosting a three-day book and media sale. The community is invited to purchase quality used books, movies, music and other collectibles, according to a library press release. Every day the library offers news deals for shoppers.

On Friday, Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., only Friends of the Library members are welcome to shop. Memberships can be purchased at the door, according to the press release. An individual membership is $20, or $30 for a family. Memberships are good for one year starting at the date of purchase.

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be the public book and media sale with free admission to the public. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own tote bags, boxes and other containers to carry their loads.

The last day of the sale is Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers can fill a grocery bag, provided by the library, with anything on sale for $10.

Each sale will take place in the Marvin Auditorium of the library. These book sales have allowed the Friends of the Library to give back $2 million to the public library.