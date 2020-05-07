Topeka library releases phased plan to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library released its seven phase plan to reopen to the public.

TSCPL announced its plan after meeting with the Board of Trustees Wednesday, including proposed dates to building access and other library commodities.

Phase 1: Starting May 18

Book returns are open

The library will be closed to the public

There will be no late fees on any items check out in 2020

Phase 2: Starting May 26

Curbside pickup for books and DVDS begin. Pickup is reserved for items from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The library will be closed to the public

Phase 3: Starting no later than June 15

Curbside pickup continues

The library will open with limited services and hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 6 p.m.

Millennium Café offers “Meals on the Go” will offer take home service

The focus of the library will be providing access to public computers, Wi-Fi and library collections. Social distancing will be enforced, and everyone will be required to wear a mask in the library (if visitors don’t have one, disposable masks will be available). A maximum of 225 customers will be allowed in the library at a time. The Topeka and Shawnee County public Library System

Phase four through seven will be announced as the previous three phases are implemented, and will be based on the Shawnee County Reopen Plan recommendations.