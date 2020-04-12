Topeka library using social media to connect people during stay at home order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -Topeka librarians are on a mission to keep people reading, even though its doors are closed.

You can now ask a librarian for recommendations on the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library’s social media sites.

Every Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., they make a post asking people to share what books or shows they’ve been loving. They use those answers to suggest more options they think you might like.

Miranda Ericsson, one of the employees who came up with the idea, said it’s been a great way for people to make connections online while staying at home.

“In addition to taking chats, phone calls and doing reference online,” Ericsson said. “We’re also trying to offer these opportunities for readers to engage with each other and to engage with us.”

The library has two databases online cardholders can use to instantly download books, music, and shows.

