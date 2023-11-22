TOPEKA (KSNT) – While some people are making last minute runs to the grocery store, others are making another pit stop before Thanksgiving.

K & K Liquor in west Topeka has had a constant flow of customers who are trying to get their errands run before the holiday. A store clerk told 27 News the day before Thanksgiving is typically its busiest day of the year.

“This day is normally one that’s usually two to three times [more] than a normal Friday which is our other big day,” K & K Liquor clerk Dana Jones said.

Jones said last year, the store sold roughly $16,000 on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and expects as few as 300 customers to walk out with alcohol tonight before closing. Jones said the store tries to help customers get in and out as quickly as possible to make things more manageable.

Store shoppers also noticed the pre-Thanksgiving rush.

“The day before Thanksgiving, you can definitely expect everywhere to be busy, shops liquor stores, everywhere,” Topeka resident Steve Mittermeier said.

K & K Liquor is open until 11 p.m. tonight for those last-minute shoppers. Per Kansas law, the store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.