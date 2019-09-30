Topeka Literacy Council helps adults improve reading and writing skills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Knowing how to read and write are important skills. But, more than 36 million adults in the United States can’t read, write or do math above a third-grade level.

The Topeka Literacy Council is working to change that. They help adults improve their reading and writing skills by pairing them with trained tutors for free.

They also work those trying to learn English, like Wenny WangCoon.

She moved to the United States from China in 2015.



“I’m so lucky,” said WangCoon. “I love my new life. I love America.”



Learning English is a crucial part of adjusting to life in the U.S.



Through the Topeka Literacy Council, her tutor Rebecca Henry has helped her do that.



“She’s from China, so she’s not low literacy,” said Henry. “She has very good literacy in Chinese. So, we’re working on conversational English.”

Tutors like Rebecca are trained by the Topeka Literacy Council to work with students in a one-on-one confidential setting.



“We take students that come in at all different abilities,” said Deb Ellerbrook, secretary for the Topeka Literacy Council. “We kind of test them and place them where they need to be. Then we train our tutors on how they can jump in and help them start working on those skills.”



But, it’s not always easy for people to come forward and ask for help.



“When an adult has the courage to come forward and say ‘I need help with this’, somebody ought to be there to answer that,” said Henry.



Currently, they have over 20 volunteers to help address that need.



“It’s definitely a very valuable endeavor,” said Ellerbrook. “I definitely appreciate all of our volunteer tutors who offer to give their time to the community in this way.”



While the Topeka Literacy Council has helped Wenny improve her English, they’ve also helped her gain a new friend in her tutor Rebecca.

The council offers workshops to help people become tutors. To find out how you can become one, click here.