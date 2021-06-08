Topeka local arrested in Monday shooting, cocaine found on scene

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been taken into custody in connection to a Monday morning shooting in southeast Topeka, according to a news release.

Police arrested 30-year-old Irving Arambula-Valenzuela on charges including:

Aggravated battery

Possession of cocaine with the intent of distribution

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution

Use of communication facility in commission of a felony drug violation

Medical services transported the victim to a local hospital where they are being treated for severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Arambula-Valenzuela is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or send in a tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 758-234-0007.