Topeka local arrested in Monday shooting, cocaine found on scene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been taken into custody in connection to a Monday morning shooting in southeast Topeka, according to a news release.

Police arrested 30-year-old Irving Arambula-Valenzuela on charges including:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Possession of cocaine with the intent of distribution
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution
  • Use of communication facility in commission of a felony drug violation

Medical services transported the victim to a local hospital where they are being treated for severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Arambula-Valenzuela is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or send in a tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 758-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories