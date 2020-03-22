Topeka LULAC Senior Center keeps people connected through phone call program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka LULAC Senior Center is making sure people stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak.

While the center is temporarily closed, Executive Director Kathy Votaw is doing that by starting the Grandma’s Calling Phone Pals program.

Senior citizens that attended the center will be paired up with kids that have been signed up by their parents.

They’ll talk on the phone twice a week to check up on each other and keep the socialization going, but from a distance.

“It’s really difficult for grandparents, including me to see our grandkids because we’re all practicing the social distancing,” said Votaw. “Everyone’s feeling just a little bit isolated, so this is going to bring a little bit of sunshine to both, I hope.”

To sign up for the program, you can call the center at (785) 234 – 5809 or you can message them on Facebook.