Topeka Lutheran School keeping learning fun with outdoor classroom

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local school is celebrating a unique new learning tool for its students after a challenging 2020.

Aside from COVID challenges, The Topeka Lutheran School was burglarized twice last year.

Equipment and school supplies were stolen, causing a lot of stress and fear for their community.

But after more than a year of pandemic learning, teachers are moving their classrooms to the great outdoors.

“It felt like you were learning or teaching from behind a wall,” Middle school teacher Joshua Grass said.

“Sometimes, in the classroom, either behind the screen or just sitting at a desk can get kind of boring,” Architect and parent Zach Snethen said.

So to keep learning new and fun – parents, teachers, and even students pitched in to create an outdoor learning classroom.

The new space is a change of pace Grass says is needed.

“To be able to put screens down, even in the classroom and come on out, get your hands dirty,” Grass said. “You know math can be done out here and there’s room to spread out.”

The unique twist on learning was made possible by fundraising and community donations.

Snethen says it’s rewarding seeing the project come together.

“They play in this space as much as they learn in this space and they’re jumping from the rocks and the stumps to then sitting down and listening to their teacher, talking with their classmate,” Snethen said.