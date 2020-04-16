Topeka Lutheran School principal ‘mad’ after 2nd school burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Lutheran School is victim to burglars for the second time this year. This time, there’s an arrest.

Principal Chris Francik said he’s glad no one was in the school at the time and that the person was caught, but now he’s mad.

Thursday morning, Topeka police arrested 26-year-old Dylan Area. While police searched the school and surrounding area with a K-9 unit, they said they found him running away from the school building. Officers briefly chased him before catching him on foot. He was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for the break-in.

This isn’t the first time the school has been burglarized this year. At the beginning of March, student iPads were stolen and teachers’ doors were broken into. Projectors were also missing from the classroom walls. The burglars also stole the school’s security footage, making it harder to find the people who did it.

Principal Francik wants the burglars to know they’re doing more damage to kids than to the school, and he’s frustrated it keeps happening.

“All the work to catalog everything that was gone or damaged,” Francik said. “But in the end, you’re harming little kids. You’re harming their education. It just seems like a very self-centered act.”

He said the school’s alarm system went off during last night’s burglary which triggered the police department to come to the school. Nothing was stolen or damaged this time.

Topeka Police Department is trying to figure out if this arrest was in connection to the burglary in March.