Topeka maintenance worker robbed at knife-point

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are looking for a robber who held up a maintenance worker at knife-point Tuesday morning at a south Topeka apartment complex.

The robber approached the maintenance worker around 8:30 a.m. at the La Casa Grande apartments near 29th and Oakley, police said.

Officers went to the scene in the 2900 block of Southwest 31st Court, and found the victim unharmed. They searched the neighborhood but have not found the suspect.

The victim described the robber as a skinny man in a black hoodie about six feet tall. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Topeka police.