Topeka makes top 10 hottest ZIP code list on realtor.com

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka has been ranked as the sixth hottest ZIP code in America according to realtor.com.

The Topeka ZIP code 66614 is attracting both old and new residents with its affordability and close proximity to the area’s new shopping and entertainment district, according to realtor.com.

Homes are on the market for an average of 19 days and sell for around $184 thousand, according to the company.

The market score on relator.com is calculated based on days on the market, views per property and having at least 13 active listings each month. Because metropolitan areas are limited to one ZIP code, the company chose 66614 as the number six spot on their list for Topeka.