TOPEKA (KSNT) – People can expect to see some new storefronts in a local mall.

After Advisors Excel announced it’s taking ownership of the West Ridge Mall in September, its quickly moving in new businesses as its way of trying to “revitalize” the mall. People can expect to see nonprofits, new businesses and new restaurants start to move in.

According to AIM Strategies CEO Seth Wagoner, there are many seasonal and temporary tenants that are setting up shop in the mall. Some of those include nonprofits like The Breadbasket Farmers Market and a Model Train Club and other stores like Build-A-Buddy, Just Nuts, Anime Station, Collectible Styles, Mystic Treasures and Go! Calendars Games and Toys. Wagoner said he is happy to see the community share their support as the company works to bring back the mall.

He said AIM Strategies is working hard to bring the mall back to its former glory.

“It will not be an overnight process, but we will be working hard to put it back on the map as a great destination for all of Topeka,” Wagoner said.

One new restaurant that’s opening a pop-up shop is Ta Co. Topeka, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. AIM Strategies, which also owns Ta Co. Topeka, said bringing a pop-up restaurant will hopefully bring more activity to the mall this holiday season. It’s also a way for the community to come in and see what’s new within the mall. Ta Co. Topeka’s pop-up location will open Friday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. It will be open Thursday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A location in downtown Topeka for the Ta Co. Topeka storefront is currently under construction, and is expected to be open by Spring of 2023, according to Wagoner.