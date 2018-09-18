Topeka man accused in cruise ship murder released on bond-under house arrest

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Shawnee County Department of Corrections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topekan Eric Newman is free on bond after a detention hearing in Federal Court Tuesday. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Newman is free on $50,000 bond, and under house arrest pending a trial that might not take place for months.

Newman was released on several conditions, including that he has no contact with the victim's family, and is confined to house arrest, except travel to and from work.

Newman was recently charged with the January death of his long-time partner Tamara Tucker aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

Authorities say Tucker fell four floors from the couple's stateroom on the cruise ship "Ecstasy." Tucker was an adjunct professor at Parkville University in Missouri and according to her obituary " served as a Program Director at Child Abuse Prevention Association."

A status conference has been set for October 30th.