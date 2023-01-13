TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a vehicle containing thousands of dollars in tools and two firearms on Friday.

Matt Danielson, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said police received a call just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 regarding the theft of a vehicle in the 600 block of Northwest Highway 24. Police made contact with the vehicle’s owner, an out-of-state resident, who said the vehicle contained expensive tools, personal items and two guns.

Danielson said officers were given a description of the vehicle which was later found in the area of Northwest Morse and Northwest Eugene. The driver of the stolen vehicle, a man later identified as Troy Baker, 30, of Topeka, fled the area. Police pursued the stolen vehicle and were able to stop it in the 1000 block of Northwest Jackson St.

Baker allegedly ran from the vehicle after it stopped in the 1000 block of Northwest Jackson St. but was caught a short time later and arrested, according to Danielson. Baker was arrested on the following charges: