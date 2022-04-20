TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been taken into custody after an investigation into the online solicitation of a child in Osage County.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 the Osage County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested a man who had made plans to meet with someone he believed to be a minor.

As a result, Joseph A. Vonsoosten, 39, of Topeka, was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail on suspicion of electronic solicitation and attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child.