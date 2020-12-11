Topeka man arrested after 3-year old sent to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department said that a 41-year-old man is facing a felony charge following a report of child abuse.

On Dec. 8, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an abuse call at a local hospital where they found the three-year-old child with several serious internal and external injuries.

The toddler was transported a Kansas City hospital for continued treatment.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, found and arrested Joshua S. McNutt, 41, of Topeka, and took him to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he was booked for felony aggravated endangering a child.

The incident remains under investigation.