TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 21-year-old man from Topeka was in custody after a house was struck with a bullet.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 1, deputies responded to the 9300 block of SW 61st Street on reports of shots fired from a gray Dodge Challenger that was driving quickly. Law enforcement learned that a house had been hit by a bullet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Later at 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, a Topeka Police officer found the Challenger. A 21-year-old from Topeka was arrested and booked on charges of:

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied dwelling.

Criminal damage to property.

The 21-year-old was also booked on a Shawnee County traffic warrant. The incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

