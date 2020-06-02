Topeka man arrested after car chase

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A car chase in southern Shawnee County lead to the arrest of a man in a stolen car.

A deputy saw a 2002 Lincoln Town Car driving in the 7700 block of SW US-75 Highway Tuesday morning. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Parsons.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver refused to stop and a chase began. It continued through the southern portion of Shawnee County and ended in Osage County.

28-year old Travis Woverton was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, multiple traffic violations and drug charges.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Capitol Police and Osage County assisted with this incident.

This incident is still under investigation.